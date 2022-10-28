The late-October chill is back in the air this morning, with temperatures running 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday at dawn. Many locations have dipped in the upper 30s and low 40s and a Frost Advisory is in effect for well inland areas until 7AM

Despite being a cooler day than the last few, today will be pleasant and dry. Sunshine will mix with high clouds, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

ON THE BAY: North-northeast winds 10-15 mph with higher gusts. Dry and with good visibility.

Another cold and dry night is ahead with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the 30s in many areas, and there’s a better chance of some frost by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Nights, Mild Days

A beautiful final weekend of October is ahead. Expect lots of sunshine and light winds with dry skies both days. Chilly starts in the morning will give way to highs in the low 60s in the afternoon.