Good morning. It’s going to be a noticeably cooler day ahead, with highs only near 40. In addition, after some sun this morning, skies turn mainly cloudy this afternoon. Blustery northwest winds will add to the chilly feel with gusts 20-30mph

Skies turn partly cloudy tonight, with cool and dry conditions. Lows fall to the upper 20s.

Dry skies continue the next few days, but with more clouds than sun on Wednesday and Thursday and continued gusty winds.

