Weather Now: Not as Hot Today; Isolated T’Storms Possible

The extreme heat is moving out, but there will be the chance for a few isolated strong/severe thunderstorms today.

Expect partial sun in the morning to give way to mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower and t’storm. Highs in the mid 80s inland, near 80 at the coast.

Some storms could be strong or severe with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado. Winds from the northeast become southeast in the afternoon 5-10mph.

Showers are likely tonight with embedded downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Localized street/poor drainage flooding is possible. Lows 65-70.

Showers, some downpours continue Tuesday. It will be much cooler with highs only in the 70s.





