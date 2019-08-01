Weather Now: Not as Hot or Humid Today

TODAY: Not as hot or as humid. Partly sunny start and then turning mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the coast. Northwest winds 5-10 mph. NW winds 5mph turning southwest in the afternoon.

Hour-by-Hour Forecast: Interactive 7-Day & Hourly Tracker

TONIGHT: Dry and pleasant… temperatures cooling into the 70s during the evening and then mid-60s by dawn.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Dry and pleasant…. mid to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Partly sunny, warm and muggy. Highs in the mid 80s inland, low 80s at the shore. A slight chance of a shower or t’storm late day.