Weather Now: Not as Hot or as Humid Next 2 Days

Good morning! We get a break from the heat and humidity t (as well as a break from the risk of thunderstorms) the next few days. Expect skies to turn mostly cloudy this morning and then partly sunny again for the afternoon and evening. It will be comfortable, albeit a little cooler than normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the northeast at 10 mph.

You’ll be able to keep the fans and AC off tonight, with partly cloudy skies and lows near 60.

While the comfortable air continues on Thursday, the upcoming weekend will start another stretch of “Triple-H” weather–Hazy, hot and humid.