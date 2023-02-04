Incredible batch of cold air and wind came through Friday into Saturday morning! Even Block Island hit negative numbers Saturday morning. The -9 in Providence was the coldest since Valentine’s Day in 2016 when the low was also -9.

We broke two low temperature records…one Friday and another Saturday.

Below are the old records. Just before midnight Friday, the temperature dropped to -4, breaking the record for February 3. The -9 low temperature early Saturday shattered the February 4th record.

No more low temperature records are in our immediate future.

Tonight, temperatures will be holding steady in the teens then rising a bit toward dawn with a blend of clouds and stars.

We’ll have southwesterly winds transporting warmer air into the region Sunday. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies through the day.

Expect dry skies on Sunday during the day.

Temperatures will top in the mid to upper 40s Sunday afternoon! Balmy!

An offshore storm could graze us with rain showers Sunday night and Monday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Most of the showers should be gone for the Monday morning commute.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo