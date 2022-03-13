I don’t know about you, but I’m going to enjoy that extra hour of daylight at the end of the day! Today’s sunset time is at 6:50PM.

It’ll be a cold hour of daylight as afternoon highs were only in the mid to upper 30s today, and temperatures will be slowly falling back through the 30s this evening.

Expect a blend of clouds and stars overnight with lows in the low 30s, so it won’t be as cold.

Monday will start with lots of sunshine and southwesterly breezes.

We’ll keep the sunshine and that southwesterly wind through the day. The two, combined, will bring us a milder day than what we had Sunday.

Expect afternoon highs in the low 50s with winds from the southwest 5-10mph.

Tuesday may bring some extra clouds, but we should stay dry with continued milder-than-average temperatures. The average high for this time of year is 46°.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo