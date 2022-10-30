Providence (TF Green Airport) hit the freezing mark for the first time since April 18th. That’s 195 days of above freezing temperatures. Although it was a frosty, cold start this morning, the high was above average Sunday afternoon (64°).
Tonight won’t be as cold with temperatures falling back through the 50s and 40s with some extra clouds arriving.
Despite the extra clouds, we’ll be staying dry.
It should be a nice sunrise Monday morning with a blend of clouds and sun. Outside of a sprinkle, we should be dry.
It’ll be milder Monday morning than it was Sunday morning.
The trick-or-treaters should stay mainly dry Monday evening as only a few sprinkles are possible with a spooky look to the sky (blend of clouds and stars).
The goblins and princesses won’t need a heavy jacket over their costumes. It’ll be mild!
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
