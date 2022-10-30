Providence (TF Green Airport) hit the freezing mark for the first time since April 18th. That’s 195 days of above freezing temperatures. Although it was a frosty, cold start this morning, the high was above average Sunday afternoon (64°).

Low temperatures this morning…. pic.twitter.com/mNg2onvMWY — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) October 30, 2022

Tonight won’t be as cold with temperatures falling back through the 50s and 40s with some extra clouds arriving.

Despite the extra clouds, we’ll be staying dry.

It should be a nice sunrise Monday morning with a blend of clouds and sun. Outside of a sprinkle, we should be dry.

It’ll be milder Monday morning than it was Sunday morning.

The trick-or-treaters should stay mainly dry Monday evening as only a few sprinkles are possible with a spooky look to the sky (blend of clouds and stars).

The goblins and princesses won’t need a heavy jacket over their costumes. It’ll be mild!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo