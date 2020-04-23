Weather Now: Not as Chilly Today, Rain Returns Tonight

TODAY: Not as cold or as windy. Morning sun will give way to increasing afternoon clouds. Highs in the mid 50°s inland, near 50° at the coast. Southwest winds increasing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool in the evening with rain moving in after 10PM. Lows near 40°.

FRIDAY: Chilly rain likely, falling heavy at times in the morning and early afternoon…. drying out at night. Highs only in the mid to upper 40°s.

SATURDAY: Nice! Much milder and dry. Sun to late clouds… Highs in the 57-61° inland, low 50°s at the coast. Dry most of Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Rain and drizzle in the morning tapering to showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the low 50°s.