Weather Now: Nice Weather Next Few Days

The beautiful stretch of weather will continue for a couple more days before we even see a chance of rain. High pressure center over the Great Lakes is sprawled out across New England, giving us nice, comfortable and dry weather.

Expect nuttin’ but sunshine through the day and into the evening.

The evening commute will be dry with lots of sun, too.

Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and into the 60s overnight with continued comfortable conditions.

Wednesday will be just as nice with plenty of sunshine through the day. Humidity levels will still be at comfortable levels.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to around 90 inland, but it will be a little cooler at the coast.

Something else we’re keeping an eye on is the tropics. An area of low pressure over Florida is expected to track westward over the Gulf of Mexico, possibly strengthening into a tropical storm. If that happens, it would be named Barry. Gusty winds and heavy rain are expected along the Gulf coast states from this system whether it becomes Barry or not. This system will not impact New England.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo