Hope you’re enjoying your weekend! So far, the weather has been perfect. Outside of a shower or two near the south coast, it was a dry, warm and comfortable day. Expect more of the same for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight, temperatures will be falling back through the 70s and into the 60s. It’ll be a little muggy with some extra clouds, especially late in the night. Sunsets are now before 7:30!! — 7:27PM tonight.

We’ll start our Sunday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, but it’ll be dry.

Those clouds thin out through the morning with mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. At the beaches, highs will be in the upper 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo