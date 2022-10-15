What a gorgeous weekend so far! We had mild temperatures this afternoon with plenty of sunshine (after a pretty chilly start).
Tonight and Sunday will feature more pleasant weather. Temperatures this evening will be falling back through the 60s and 50s with overnight lows around 50.
Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »
Temperatures Sunday morning will be cool again, but with plenty of sunshine, we’ll have a nice warmup. Some extra clouds will arrive later in the day, but we should stay dry.
Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 once again, much like what we had Saturday afternoon. The average high for this time of year, by the way, is 64°, so we’ll be above average for the date.
We will see some changes for Monday, expect more in the way of clouds with the chance for a few showers through the day.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
