Happy Friday!

What a day! Temperatures topped out in the 50s and 60s across Southern New England. Providence reached 62 degrees while Smithfield hit 64 degrees. Even down on the coast in New Bedford temperatures reached 60!

The average daytime high for this time of year is around 40 degrees… so we were 10-20+ degrees above that during the afternoon.

Overnight tonight we’ll see increasing clouds and some patchy fog as a lot of moisture marches toward our region ahead of an approaching cold front. those clouds will stick around through the morning and afternoon leading to a bit of a grey start to the final day of 2022.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WEEKEND

This weekend we will say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023! While the temperatures will be comfortable we are tracking some substantial rain on the way.

We’re going to keep the 50-degree highs through the weekend with the chance for some rain showers beginning Saturday afternoon.

Ringing in the New Year, Saturday night into Sunday morning, we’ll be mild but rainy. Early Sunday morning some lingering showers can be expected but will quickly clear out.