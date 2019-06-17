Weather Now: Showers Tuesday, Heavy At Times

Enjoy today’s beautiful weather because Tuesday won’t be nearly as nice.

The evening will likely stay dry with showers arriving well after midnight into Tuesday morning.

Showers are expected to arrive well after midnight, and once they start, they’ll likely be around for much of Tuesday, especially during the morning.

Rain will become widespread in the morning and likely continue into mid afternoon, at least.

Most of the showers should be gone by Tuesday evening.

Tuesday doesn’t look like a great day, but there will be a substantially less chance of rain for Wednesday and Thursday (although some showers are possible). Rainfall chances rise significantly for Friday. Good news for the weekend, however! It looks great.

Rainfall totals for the week, into Friday evening, could total between 1 and 2″.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo