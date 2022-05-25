Expect dry weather through the night with temperatures falling back through the 60s, 50s and into the upper 40s late in the night.
We’ll get another nice day on Thursday with sunshine giving way to some extra clouds late in the day/evening. We’ll stay dry though with highs in the mid to upper 60s…bit cooler at the coast.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
