WEATHER NOW: Nice Stretch Ahead

The oppressive heat and humidity from Saturday has been wiped out of southern New England by last night’s cold front. Behind it a more refreshing air mass has moved in. And the good news is–it’s here to stay for the next 5 days!

Expect skies to become mostly sunny today, with highs near 80°. The “heat index” will be near 80°, too–that’s nearly 20° cooler than yesterday.

At the beaches, it turns into a nice day with clouds giving way to sun.

Temperatures will be on the rise this week, and by Tuesday inland areas will be back to the mid and upper 80°s. The good news for those on vacation, our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until Thursday night and Friday.

Weather Now | Detailed 7 Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Hurricane | Weather Network | Weather Blog | WPRI Weather App | Alerts Signup