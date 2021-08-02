Weather Now: Nice Start to the Work Week

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry… upper 70s to low 80s. Wind from the west-northwest 5-10 mph.

AT THE BEACH: Warm and dry with mostly sunny skies. Lighter winds from the west-northwest at 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry… lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Some sun at dawn but increasing clouds through the day. Remaining dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy… upper 70s. A chance of a few showers at night..