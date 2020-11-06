Weather Now: Near Record Warmth Next Few Days

TODAY: Early morning clouds giving way to warm sun. Highs near 70 inland, mid 60s at the coast. Breezy and dry with southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mild and dry with mostly clear skies…. 55-60 in the evening and then cooling to 50 by dawn.

SATURDAY: Sunny, unseasonably warm and dry… highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The record high temperatures for the day (November 7) is 74 from 1938

SUNDAY: Patchy early morning fog, then mostly sunny, still very mild and dry…. highs near 70. The record high temperature for the day (November 8) is 73 from 1945

