Weather Now: Near Record Warmth Next Few Days

TODAY: Early morning clouds giving way to warm sun. Highs near 70 inland, mid 60s at the coast. Breezy and dry with southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mild and dry with mostly clear skies…. 55-60 in the evening and then cooling to 50 by dawn.

SATURDAY: Sunny, unseasonably warm and dry… highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The record high temperatures for the day (November 7) is 74 from 1938

SUNDAY: Patchy early morning fog, then mostly sunny, still very mild and dry…. highs near 70. The record high temperature for the day (November 8) is 73 from 1945

Pinpoint Weather Resources

