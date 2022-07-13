TODAY: Patchy fog at dawn, and then mostly sunny, hot and muggy. Highs near 90 inland, low 80s at the coast. Much lighter winds than the last few days–WSW 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, warm and humid with an isolated shower late at night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, near 80 at the coast.
