Weather Now: Muggy with a Passing Shower, Mostly this Morning

TODAY: Partly sunny, very warm and more humid with a passing shower in spots, mostly this morning. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, near 80 at the coast.. Most of the afternoon hours looks to be rain-free. Southeast winds turning south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A dry evening and then a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late at night. Warm and humid with temperatures 70-75.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and very humid. A chance for a few showers and strong/severe thunderstorms late afternoon and evening…. highs in the upper 80s.

