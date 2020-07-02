Weather Now: Much Warmer, Mainly Dry Today

Good morning. Watch for some isolated, but dense fog at dawn… otherwise today is looking good for outdoor activities. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, much warmer temperatures and fairly high humidity. Inland temperatures will climb to the low to mid 80s while a southwest wind at 5-10 mph will keep the coast in the upper 70s.

While most of the day will be dry, there is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the late afternoon/early evening.

Tonight will be warm and humid with patchy fog. Late night lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers by afternoon and evening…. in the upper 70s early and then cooling into the low 70s through the afternoon. NE winds 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: A chance of lingering showers… low 60s.

SATURDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): A cloudy start giving way to afternoon sun. Highs in the mid upper 70s

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, humid and dry… Highs around 82