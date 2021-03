TODAY: Much milder! After a chilly and partly cloudy start at dawn, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. SW winds turn west at 5-10 mph with a few gusts 20-25 mph this morning.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly clear, not as cool with lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler and dry. Highs low 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy cold, dry,… mid 30s. Northwest winds 10-20 mph