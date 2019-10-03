Weather Now: Much Cooler, with a Few Sprinkles Today

Live Now /
TODAY: Much cooler with mostly cloudy skies this morning and then cloudy this afternoon with sprinkles at times. Highs only 55-60. Northeast winds turning southeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and drizzle…. near steady temperatures 50-55.

FRIDAY: Lingering drizzle around dawn, then drier and clearing by afternoon and evening . Gusty and still cool with highs around 60. Northeast winds 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, dry with the coldest air of the season so far. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and cool with highs near 60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cool, dry and clear… lows 40-45.

SUNDAY: Mix of sunshine and clouds and milder buy afternoon… mid to upper 60s. Increasing clouds late day and evening with a few showers possible after dark.

