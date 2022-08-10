TODAY: Not as hot or as humid… A cloudy start with a few showers lingering in the morning… gradually turning partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 inland. Northeast winds turning east at 5-10 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfortable and dry in the evening and then increasing clouds and a chance with showers late tonight, especially near coast. Lows in the mid to upper 60s

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the morning and early afternoon, especially along south coast, turning partly sunny later in the afternoon and evening. Tempertures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY: A slight chance of a morning shower, otherwise, partly sunny with low humidity and seasonable highs in the low 80s. NNE winds 5-12 mph.