Weather Now: Much Cooler Today and Tuesday

Good morning. After a weekend of summer heat, we’re back to much cooler, refreshing air this morning. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s at dawn will warm to 65-70 inland in the afternoon. That’s a bit cooler than normal and about 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday! It will also become a bit breezy in the afternoon with east winds turning to the south at 5-10 mph and gusts to 20 mph.

Following a great beach day on Sunday, the coast will be even cooler than inland spots today. Winds will be off the water in the afternoon, keeping highs in the low 60s.

Plan on another chilly night… with mostly clear skies temperatures will drop into the 50s this evening and the mid to upper 40s overnight.

Dry and pleasant conditions are back again on Tuesday with highs a bit milder in the low 70s. Summer warmth returns for Wednesday, as highs once again reach into the 80s.