TODAY: Patchy early morning fog and clouds, otherwise mostly sunny, seasonable and dry… mid-60s by afternoon. Light NW winds turning SW 5-10mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, dry… lows 45-50
WEDNESDAY: Still dry, mostly sunny and warmer… High 70. Increasing clouds late day and evening.
