TODAY: Patchy fog to mostly sunny skies. It’ll be breezy and mild. Highs in the low 70s with southwest winds 10-15mph and gusts to 25 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, cool and comfortable… low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny start and then mostly sunny, dry and pleasant with highs around 72.
