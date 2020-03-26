Weather Now: Mostly Sunny and Milder

1  of  2
Today is the pick of the work week. After a dreary and cool day yesterday, we’ll be back to sunny skies and highs in the low 50s. It’s a chilly and breezy start to the day, but the winds will die down and temperatures will respond to the late March sun.

It stays dry through the evening and most of the night with increasing clouds and lows near 40. As a cool front and weak wave of low pressure approaches a few quick showers are possible towards dawn.

Friday morning starts off mostly cloudy with a quick shower in spots–especially near the coast. The afternoon looks great—clearing skies and highs near 60 in spots. Friday evening and night look good for sitting on your patio/porch/deck or taking a walk to catch the sunset. It will be mild, dry and clear.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday, Showers Sunday

SATURDAY: Partly sunny dry during the day and mild…. Highs in the mid 50s. Increasing clouds late day and evening.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers moving in…lows 35-40

Live Cams on WPRI.com