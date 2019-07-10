Weather Now: Mostly Sunny and Hot Today

Another hot summer day is on the way, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 inland. At the same time, the humidity will start to creep up this afternoon and evening.

The beaches will be a great place to head for some natural relief from the heat. Coastal temperatures will be held to the low 80s as a sea breeze kicks in this afternoon.

The humidity will continue to climb to uncomfortable levels for Thursday and especially Friday ahead of a frontal system.

The system will give us a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and into Friday.