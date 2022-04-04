Good morning. It is a pleasant start to the work week, with mostly sunny and dry dry skies along with seasonable temperatures. It will still be a bit breezy with northwest winds 10-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph.

ON THE BAY: Northwest winds 10-15kts with gusts to 20kt in the morning.

It stays dry tonight, but it will become partly cloudy, with cool temperatures falling to the mid 30s by dawn. Northwest winds diminish to 5-10 mph.

The daylight hours of Tuesday remain dry, too, with a mix of sun and clouds early giving way to cloudy skies by late afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure approaches from the southwest, bringing some rain into our area after sunset and continuing overnight.

Showers and drizzle will linger on Wednesday with another round of rain on Thursday into Friday.