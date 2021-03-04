Weather Now: Mostly Sunny, A Bit Cooler Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler, breezy and dry. Highs in the low 40s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and much colder… lows near 20. Northwest winds 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy colder, dry,… mid 30s. Northwest winds 10-20 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Sunshine

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly and dry. Highs only in the mid 30s.

SAT. NIGHT: Mostly clear, cold and dry. Lows 15-20 by dawn

SUNDAY: Still chilly, dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/26/21: Zambarano Hospital Controversy

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams