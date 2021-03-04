Weather Now: Mostly Sunny, A Bit Cooler Today

TODAY: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler, breezy and dry. Highs in the low 40s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and much colder… lows near 20. Northwest winds 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy colder, dry,… mid 30s. Northwest winds 10-20 mph
THIS WEEKEND: Chilly Sunshine
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly and dry. Highs only in the mid 30s.
SAT. NIGHT: Mostly clear, cold and dry. Lows 15-20 by dawn
SUNDAY: Still chilly, dry and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s