Weather Now: Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead; Heavy Rain Arrives Late Sunday

Hello everyone, we made it to Friday! I hope this week has been filled with laughter and joy with your family while celebrating the holidays. Mother Nature has been cooperating nicely as well, giving us a long stretch of worry-free weather. Unfortunately, we have some weather to talk about this Friday evening.

WPRI-12 Hour By Hour Forecast

First off, we have the good news first. Outside of a brief shower, our skies will continue to clear as we head into early Saturday morning.

An area of high pressure will keep our skies clear on Saturday.

An area of high pressure will set up shop for a brief amount of time. This allows for a weekend that is 90% rain-free. So no matter your plans this weekend [execpt Sunday evening and beyond] we are looking at dry and mild weather.

WPRI-12 Weekend Forecast

LAST STORM OF 2019

The Pinpoint Weather Team has been tracking our last storm of 2019 for several days. This same storm system has brought chaos to southern California – dropping heavy rain in valleys and snow in the highest mountains outside of Los Angles.

Much of Sunday will remain dry – Rain should arrive after pm.

Soggy weather continues into Monday afternoon – Expect travel delays.

Are you hoping for snow this go around? Don’t hold your breath. Southern New England will be on the warm side of this system. With the potential to receive up to 1.00″-1.50″ of rainfall [between Sunday night and Tuesday morning].

Total rainfall from Sunday night into Tuesday morning will total up to 1.0-1.5″.

While it’s not out of the question, those living outside of I-295 could see on and off wintry mix precipitation. It shouldn’t amount to much – other than a few slick areas on untreated roadways.

The parent low-pressure system will slowly drift off the coast of Southern New England late Tuesday morning – giving way to clearing conditions are we are all preparing to ring in the new year!

New Year’s Forecast

Is it me – or did I just blink and 2019 came and went? Whether you are planning on ringing in 2020 in the comfort of your home or outside at a community-based celebration – the forecast is shaping up in everyone’s favor!

WPRI-12 New Year’s Eve Forecast

Any lingering showers will come to an end as the low-pressure system exits the region. Clouds will slowly thin out – though you should expect more clouds than a clear night sky. Temperatures will also dip back to the low and middle 30s as we count down to midnight.

Looking ahead to the first few days of January 2020 – expect a brief quiet stretch Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance for precipitation arrives next Friday.

Have a great night,

Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

