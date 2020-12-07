Weather Now: Mostly Dry Week Ahead. Colder Next Few Days

Weather Now

Temperatures will continue to run colder than average next few days, then starting to moderate by Thursday-Friday, and especially by this weekend. Skies will stay dry and storm-free now thru Friday. Some rain showers arriving for part of the weekend.

OVERNIGHT HOURS THRU 6AM TUESDAY

While most spots stay dry, a few ocean enhanced snow showers will develop on the Cape and Islands by early Tuesday morning as cold north-northeast winds blow over the warmer ocean waters. Any showers would be light and should stay east of New Bedford. Otherwise, it remains dry and chilly with some extra clouds around on Tuesday.

TUESDAY MORNING: Cloudy start, cold. Slight chance of a few flurries in Rhode Island. Meanwhile, from New Bedford to Cape Cod, some scattered snow/rain showers (especially Cape Cod)

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Some breaks of sunshine by mid to late afternoon. Still colder than normal for this time of year, highs only mid to upper 30s

