Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy Today with Storms Rolling Through This Evening

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our weekend on a mild note with morning temps in the 60s and some low clouds hanging over the region. Some spots are starting off the day on a foggy note but that will continue to clear out throughout the later half of this morning.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

We’ll stay cloudy throughout the bulk of the day today with just a few glimpses of sunshine peppered in there, highs will be back up well above average pushing into the mid-70s.

The big weather feature we are tracking for this weekend is an approaching cold front that is marching its way across the county and will be arriving here in our area overnight tonight.

As the front rolls across our region, it will drop some moderate to heavy rain and has to potential to cause some thunderstorms and strong damaging wind gusts, prompting a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms.

A few spotty showers might pop up ahead of the front later this evening after about 5 pm but the bulk of the activity will be later during the overnight hours.

Looking forward to tomorrow morning, the cold front will continue to march further off to the east leaving behind a drastic change in our weather pattern.

It’ll be much cooler with lows in the 50s, we’ll also see lots of sunshine as high pressure builds over the region. We’ll stay dry and cool through to the start of the workweek with a more Autumn-like feel settling over the region.