Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy Today, Showers this Evening

Good morning! It’s another mild start for a January day with temperatures staying above freezing overnight in most spots. It will be a bit warmer than normal this afternoon, too, with highs in the low to mid 40s. While there will be a lot of clouds around, some breaks of sun are likely from late morning into the early afternoon. A weak disturbance will bring some scattered light rain showers after 4-5PM this evening.

Those showers will continue early in the night, with drier conditions expected after midnight. As skies clear overnight, lows will drop to the low to mid 30s.

We’ll finally see a mostly sunny day on Wednesday. It’s still looking like the nicest day of the work week, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

After a few rain showers on Thursday morning, a blast of much colder air will move in on a strong north-northwest wind. That marks the beginning of what looks to be a shift in a weather patter, to near or below normal temperatures through much of next week.

We’re also monitoring the risk of a winter storm over the weekend. The timing looks to be from late Saturday afternoon and evening into early Sunday. Initially the air looks cold enough to support snow, but right now we’re expecting a mix with or change to a cold rain Saturday night (especially near the coast). There are still uncertainties with the exact track and intensity of the storm, which will both determine *if* and *when* we see a mix with or change to rain. Bottom line, there is the potential for some accumulations, with the highest totals expected to be in central and northern New England.