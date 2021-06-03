Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy, Off/On Showers Through Friday

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, humid and breezy with off and on showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly this morning. A few downpours at times. Cooler with highs 65-70. South winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph. Areas of fog likely along the shore

BEACH FORECAST: Remaining cloudy at the coast with showers and embedded downpours this morning. Patchy fog. Slight risk of additional showers this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, mild and humid. A few showers along with areas of fog near the coast. Temperatures stay in the 60s

FRIDAY: A cloudy morning with scattered showers and then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. An additional shower or thunderstorm possible late day/evening. Some storms could be strong, mainly northwest of Providence. A bit milder and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers end early with clearing skies, mild and dry. Temperatures in the low 60s

THIS WEEKEND: Building Heat and Humidity

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer… low to mid 80s inland… 70-75 at the coast.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A beautiful Summer-like evening. Clear skies, temperatures mid 70s during the evening, 60s after midnight

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot and muggy. Highs near 90 inland, near 80 at the coast.

