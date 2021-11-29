Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy, Cool Start to the Week

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. It’s a cool and relatively quiet start to the work and school week, with mainly cloudy skies. Outside of a passing flurry or sprinkle, the day looks dry with some peeks of sun at times. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s with northwest winds 5-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph in the late afternoon and evening.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Skies will clear in the late day and evening with a cold and dry night on the way. Lows will dip to 20-25 mph with breezy winds early and then diminishing overnight.

Some early morning sun will give way to another mostly cloudy day on Tuesday. While most areas remain dry, there could be a few light rain showers/sprinkles near the coast and islands by late day and evening. Highs will once again be below normal, in the low 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

Detailed 7-day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com