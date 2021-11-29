Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy, Cool Start to the Week

Good morning. It’s a cool and relatively quiet start to the work and school week, with mainly cloudy skies. Outside of a passing flurry or sprinkle, the day looks dry with some peeks of sun at times. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s with northwest winds 5-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph in the late afternoon and evening.

Skies will clear in the late day and evening with a cold and dry night on the way. Lows will dip to 20-25 mph with breezy winds early and then diminishing overnight.

Some early morning sun will give way to another mostly cloudy day on Tuesday. While most areas remain dry, there could be a few light rain showers/sprinkles near the coast and islands by late day and evening. Highs will once again be below normal, in the low 40s.