Weather Now: Increasing Clouds, A Few Showers Possible by Afternoon/Evening

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. After a nice weekend, we’re tracking an active weather pattern in the week ahead. Several quick moving disturbances will pass through, bringing a chance for showers at times.

As for today, it’s far from a “washout”. In fact, we’re seen a beautiful start to the day with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Skies will turn mostly cloudy by afternoon with a chance for a few spotty showers developing. We’ll see a higher chance for showers by this evening and especially tonight. Temperatures will not be as warm as Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s inland and low 60s at the coast. Winds stay light from the northeast early and then southeast this afternoon at 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Tonight will be cloudy with showers likely. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Lows cool to the upper 40s to low 50s. East winds 5 mph.

Tuesday is cool and cloudy, with a rainy morning giving way to a drier afternoon. Some peeks of sun are possible by evening. Temperatures stay in the 50s in the afternoon.

A few rounds of showers are possible on Wednesday, too, with partly cloudy skies in between. Highs reach the low 60s. Winds stay light from the southeast at 5-10 mph

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams