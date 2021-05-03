Weather Now: Increasing Clouds, A Few Showers Possible by Afternoon/Evening

Good morning. After a nice weekend, we’re tracking an active weather pattern in the week ahead. Several quick moving disturbances will pass through, bringing a chance for showers at times.

As for today, it’s far from a “washout”. In fact, we’re seen a beautiful start to the day with partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Skies will turn mostly cloudy by afternoon with a chance for a few spotty showers developing. We’ll see a higher chance for showers by this evening and especially tonight. Temperatures will not be as warm as Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s inland and low 60s at the coast. Winds stay light from the northeast early and then southeast this afternoon at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy with showers likely. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Lows cool to the upper 40s to low 50s. East winds 5 mph.

Tuesday is cool and cloudy, with a rainy morning giving way to a drier afternoon. Some peeks of sun are possible by evening. Temperatures stay in the 50s in the afternoon.

A few rounds of showers are possible on Wednesday, too, with partly cloudy skies in between. Highs reach the low 60s. Winds stay light from the southeast at 5-10 mph