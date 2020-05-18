Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy, A Bit Cool Today

Good morning! After a beautiful spring weekend, we have a mostly cloudy day ahead. While a few few sprinkles are passing through this morning, most of the day will be dry. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s with light northeast winds turning east 5-10 mph.

Skies will clear out this evening and tonight with chilly air settling in. Expect lows 45-50.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry, but it will be windy and very cool… Highs near 60. Northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR

Although the Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn’t officially start until June 1, we have our first tropical storm of the season–Arthur. Tropical Storm Arthur formed Sunday off the Florida coastline.

This system is expected to work its way northward today, passing just east of the Outer Banks, bringing heavy rain, and rough surf conditions to the North Carolina shore. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect there.

On Tuesday, Arthur is expected to stop its forward progress northward and move east into the Atlantic as upper-level winds steer it away from the United States. In this scenario, we’ll see persistent east and southeast winds, which will build up the surf here in Southern New England.

Be sure to keep updated on Arthur!

WHO REMEMBERS HURRICANE ARTHUR FROM 2014?

This made us think of “another Arthur” that passed offshore on July 4, 2014. It was a total washout and many of the firework celebrations were pushed to July 5th! TF Green pick up over 2 and half inches of rain and New Bedford had widespread street flooding with over 6 inches of rain! Fall River even had a rare Flash Flood Emergency!

-Meteorologists Pete Mangione, T.J. Del Santo and Michelle Muscatello