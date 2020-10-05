Weather Now: Morning Showers, Drier Afternoon

Good morning. After a beautiful weekend, we’re kicking off Monday morning tracking some scattered showers, especially south and east of Providence. Some of the rain may be briefly heavy. The rain won’t last all day. By mid-day, it will be drier, with skies turning partly sunny in the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s most of the morning and then warming to the low to mid 60s as skies brighten in the afternoon. Northeast winds will be light and turn east at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

This evening and tonight will be dry and partly cloudy. It will be a bit cooler with lows 45-50.

Most of Tuesday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. A quick sprinkle or light shower can’t be ruled out in the early part of the day. A bit milder with highs in the upper 60s.

