TODAY: Chance for a few showers in the morning, otherwise more clouds than sun. Expect increasing humidity with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds from the south-southeast at 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and dry in the evening and then patchy fog and scattered showers returning. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Humid and warm with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the day. A few strong/severe storms are possible with damaging winds gusts. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Early clearing, pleasant and still warm. Highs around 80.