Weather Now: Morning Clouds Clear out; Nice Sunday Afternoon

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

Late last night into very early this morning we saw some heavy rain across our region caused by low pressure that formed just to our south. Overall it’s a soggy start to the day but we’re expecting a great Sunday on the way.

Throughout the second half of this morning activity will continue to march further off to the east, leaving behind some lingering stubborn cloud coverage in southeastern Massachusetts. Rhode Island and Connecticut will already be seeing lots of sunshine which will continue through the rest of today.

By this afternoon we’ll see all the clouds clear out leading to a mild and sunshine-filled Sunday.

Overnight tonight we’ll see a quiet and comfortable evening with lows dropping down into the low 50s and mostly clear skies.