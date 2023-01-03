Good morning. As southern New Englanders head back to work and school after the holidays, a stretch of gloomy, damp and unsettled weather is beginning. Pockets of mist, drizzle and sprinkles are moving through this morning, already dampening roadways.

If you’re traveling into central or northern New England please be aware of the risk of freezing drizzle with the potential for slick roads for the AM commute.

Here in southern New England, the mild weather over the last few days has pavement temperatures above freezing.

After the morning sprinkles and mist, a steady rain moves in for the afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will gradually climb through the 40s to near 50 by evening with south winds 5-15 mph.

Rainfall amounts today are expected to range from 1/4″ to 1/2″.

Steadier rain lifts north of our area tonight with just a few lingering showers.

It will be a very mild night, with near-steady temperatures around 50.

More rain is likely in the coming days, along with gray skies and gloomy conditions through Friday.

We’ll see a lull in the rainy weather during most of the “day” Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be well above average–perhaps reaching into the mid/upper 50s for a time mid-day.

But, by Wednesday evening and night cooler air begins to return and another round of rain moves in.