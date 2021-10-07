Weather Now: More Warm Sunshine for Today and Friday

TODAY: Early morning fog near sunrise, otherwise mostly sunny, warm and dry. Afternoon highs around 74 inland and near 70 at the coast. Light northeast breeze turning south at 5-10 mph

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with localized patchy fog developing late at night. Lows 50-55 with light and variable winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny….still very mild with highs in the lower 70s. Light north winds 5 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with breezy east winds developing in the evening and night. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND: Cooler, Cloudier, Risk Showers Late Sun/Early Mon

SATURDAY: Breezy and much cooler with mainly cloudy skies…. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Dry to start, but mostly cloudy. We are monitoring a potential coastal storm system. If it tracks close to Southern New England, some showers would be possible later in the day and continuing into Sunday night. It will be breezy and cool…. with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

COLUMBUS DAY MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible early in the morning and then turning partly sunny and a bit milder by afternoon, breez. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s