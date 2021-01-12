Weather Now: Brighter Today, Above Average Temperatures

Good morning. Anyone remember this day last year? It was the second day of unseasonable warmth, with a record setting high temperature of 70. It won’t be nearly THAT warm today, but we will have a pleasant winter day with dry skies, light winds and slightly above average temperatures. And, on top of it all, we’ll see more sunshine today than yesterday. Highs are expected to reach the low 40s–about 3 to 5 degrees above normal. West-northwest winds will stay between 5-10mph

Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 20s.

The storm-free stretch continues through the end of the work week, before a period of rain is expected on Friday night and part of Saturday.

