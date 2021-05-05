Weather Now: More Showers Today; Mainly This Afternoon/Evening

Good morning. We have another cool and unsettled day ahead, with areas of fog, drizzle and spot shower around this morning. More widespread showers are likely for this afternoon and evening with embedded downpours and an isolated thunderstorm. Highs once again are stuck in the 50s with East-southeast winds 5-10 mph.

Showers ending early tonight, with gradual clearing towards dawn. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll finally be back to some better weather to end the work week. Look for mostly sunny skies on Thursday with more seasonable highs, in the mid 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Friday’s looking pretty good to, with partly sunny skies, highs in the low 60s and just a slight chance of an isolated shower.