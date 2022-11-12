We started out Saturday a little stormy, and we’re going to be starting out our Sunday with more rain, but less wind.

First, let’s take a look back at Saturday’s wind/rain from the interaction of the remnants of “Nicole” and a frontal system….

There were a handful of reports of wind damage in Southern New England, mostly in Southeastern Massachusetts — most notably, a tree down on a car in Attleboro.

Winds were gusting as high as 54mph in Fall River at Borden Flats Light and 52mph off the Warwick coast at Conimicut Light.

We were on the windier side of the storm, so we didn’t get too much rain; although Cranston reported 1.37″ since the rain began on Friday.

Looking ahead, we’ll have clear skies this evening before more clouds rush into our skies.

Expect some rain to develop after 5AM in our area, and that’s how we’ll start our Sunday…with rain.

Those rain showers will be around for much of Sunday morning before winding down early in the afternoon.

Expect the skies to clear again Sunday evening.

While it was early fall-like on Saturday, expect much cooler weather for Sunday with afternoon highs in the 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo