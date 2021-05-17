Weather Now: More Pop-Up Showers Today

TODAY: Sun to some clouds and the chance for a shower or isolated t’storm in the afternoon and early evening. Highs between 74 and 79, upper 60s along the immediate coast. Winds from the southwest and south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Any early evening showers taper off and then partly cloudy and dry overnight. Lows 50-55.
OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and mainly dry, with slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and dry. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.