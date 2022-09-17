The International Space Station will be visible tonight at 8:47PM from Southern New England. It'll be a bright light that does not blink, moving from the west into the north. pic.twitter.com/nqcfh7Jf9x — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) September 17, 2022

Saturday certainly had a fall feel to the air, but to end our last weekend of summer, we’ve got more summery weather on the way for Sunday.

Tonight will be quiet and dry with temperatures falling back through the 60s and holding steady there….so not as chilly as the past couple of mornings.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Sunday will certainly have more of a summer feel. Maybe the last really good beach day of the year? Who knows, but it will be a great beach day. The dew points (a measurement of the amount of moisture in the air) will be in the low 60s on Sunday with highs in the 80s, it’ll be a good day to spend the day on the sand.

Sunday will start with lots of sunshine.

…and we’ll keep the sunshine through the afternoon. Southwesterly winds will be bringing in the warmer and more humid air through the day.

Highs inland on Sunday will be in the low 80s. At the beaches, highs will be in the upper 70s.

Enjoy!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo