Weather Now: More Clouds, Higher Humidity, Passing Shower

Humidity levels on the rise now through Thursday. Scattered showers and thunder expected each of the next several days, however we are not looking at “all day washouts” either. In fact, most of Tuesday looks to be rain-free despite a few showers.

TUESDAY MORNING

MUGGY METER NEXT SEVERAL DAYS

A warm front will lift through, bringing a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Slight chance for a passing shower, but a mainly dry day.

Pop-up showers and t’storms are likely on Wednesday and Thursday in a warm and more humid air mass. Any storms that develop will be hit-or-miss, but could contain heavy rain, strong wind gusts and lightning.

The cold front will push off-shore later Thursday night, with the humidity dropping again just in time for Friday and the weekend.

